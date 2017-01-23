Dangerous road conditions threaten drivers in parts of northern Iowa, SE Minnesota

A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all. That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.More >>
A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all. That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.More >>
A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments.More >>
A Rochester teen suffered head injuries after a group of men broke into his home on the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 Wednesday morning three males, 19, 20, 20 heard a loud banging on the door at the Quarters Apartments.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
The Dodge County sheriff is asking those who collect litter alongside roads and ditches to be careful about what they pick up, because some bottles used in the manufacture of meth can cause explosions if they are opened.More >>
Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.More >>
Rochester police said Tuesday afternoon that a potential stranger scare near Badger Ridge Park was likely an innocent mistake.More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
Mayo clinic is making a big investment in Albert Lea, saying that the $2 million facility will be the new home for ambulance operations. The new facility is the result of a study of the rising number of requests for paramedic care and needs for the community.More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
Chris Soules, an Iowa farmer who starred on "The Bachelor" two years ago, was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he caused a deadly traffic accident and fled the scene.More >>
A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.More >>
A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House. Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.More >>