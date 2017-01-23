Dangerous road conditions threaten drivers in parts of northern - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dangerous road conditions threaten drivers in parts of northern Iowa, SE Minnesota

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Wednesday afternoon for much of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, as conditions worsen with a nasty winter storm moving in from the southwest.  KTTC Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz said we should expect five to eight inches of wet, heavy snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Benz said driving might become tricky west of the Mississippi River and north of the Iowa border from now through Wednesday.  The bulls-eye for the storm system includes Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Wabasha, Winona and Houston counties in far southeastern Minnesota.  The warning area also includes a swath across northern Iowa.

The I-90 corridor may get the most snow with areas to the north of Rochester tapering down to three to five inches.

Winds will be blustery on Wednesday leading to some blowing and drifting snow through Wednesday.

"Because the snow will be wet and heavy, it won't blow around as much," said Benz.

What's the difference between a Watch, Advisory and a Warning? Here are classifications according to the National Weather Service:

Winter Weather Advisory: Issued for accumulations of snow, freezing rain, freezing drizzle, and sleet which will cause significant inconveniences and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to life-threatening situations.

Winter Storm Watch: Alerts the public to the possibility of a blizzard, heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet. Winter Storm Watches are usually issued 12 to 48 hours before the beginning of a Winter Storm.

Winter Storm Warning: Issued when hazardous winter weather in the form of heavy snow, heavy freezing rain, or heavy sleet is imminent or occurring. Winter Storm Warnings are usually issued 12 to 24 hours before the event is expected to begin.

Blizzard Warning: Issued for sustained or gusty winds of 35 mph or more, and falling or blowing snow creating visibilities at or below ¼ mile; these conditions should persist for at least three hours.

