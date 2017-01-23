Police: Bandit runs away from robbery scene and drops stolen wallet along the way

Rochester police said an apparent robbery at gunpoint ended Saturday evening when the bandit ran off, and dropped a stolen wallet along his getaway route.

Capt. John Sherwin said officers were called to the Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive Northwest about 6:10 p.m. Saturday, and in the 9-1-1 call the dispatcher responded to what sounded like a struggle and a possible robbery involving a gun. It was an incident in the parking lot.

Officers were told by an 18-year-old man that when he left the store he was asked for a ride by a black male about 24 years old wearing all black clothing.

"The victim said the man followed him to his car, got in the back seat, and pulled a gun," said Capt. Sherwin. "He felt like he was being robbed. so he threw his wallet at him, and the man ran off."

Police said the victim told them he followed the robber at a distance and saw him drop the wallet along the way. Nothing was reported missing from the wallet.

Capt. Sherwin said video surveillance at the Holiday corroborates some of the story, and that another witness reported also being asked for a ride at the same location. Police are continuing to investigate the apparent robbery.