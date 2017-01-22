Austin man sentenced for stealing from girlfriend's workplace to - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin man sentenced for stealing from girlfriend's workplace to buy heroin

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Austin man has been sentenced for stealing money from his girlfriend's workplace to buy heroin.

According to the Austin Daily Herald, 29-year-old Michael Beauseigneur admitted to police he took more than $1,300 from The Style Lounge Salon in July, by using his girlfriend's keys to get inside without her knowledge.

Beauseigneur told investigators he used the money to buy heroin four to five times.

The Herald reports that on Friday, he was sentenced to serve five months of probation, work 40 hours of community service, and pay $4,000 in restitution and fees.
 

