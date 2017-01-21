Rochester Symphony Orchestra brings the gift of music to Mayo High School

For some, music is a way of life and Saturday, the Rochester Symphony Orchestra introduced young students to different instruments.

It was the 22nd Annual Honk Squeak Scratch and Boom, named after the sounds that were expected as musical discovery happened.

Symphony members were there to show the kids how to use the instruments and find out which one is for them.

Organizers say that today is instrumental to music education and THAT it's crucial for kids to follow through with it.

"Test after test, research after research has shown that kids who play instruments simply do better in school and in life," Jere Lantz, of the Rochester Symphony Orchestra, said. "The discipline it takes, the imagination it takes, the way it opens up different parts of the brain all lead to a better life."

Organizers sterilized every instrument to make sure the event remained a germ-free environment

The free event lasted until 3:30.