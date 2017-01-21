Rochester cyclists host first Bike Summit

As Rochester grows, one group is hoping that they're included in those plans.

Saturday's bike summit was a day for cyclists to discuss how Rochester can become more bike friendly.

Organizers with "We Bike Rochester" say that work has been done the past 5 years, but that there's more to go.

They say with the development that DMC will bring it's a good opportunity to add bike lanes and make downtown more accessible to cyclists.

They believe that sorting things out for cyclists will do plenty of good for everyone.

"What's good for cyclists is good for pedestrians and frankly is good for drivers," Mary Beth Magyar, with We Bike Rochester, said. "I have some friends who readily admit they're never going to ride a bike but they don't want to run over a cyclist, that's not something they ever want to do so they feel better when there's a protected bike lane."

The Summit comes after the formation of a new City Council committee - referred to as B-PAC - that will give cyclists and pedestrians a voice in local government

