Hundreds of people march in Rochester Sister March

Thousands turned up in D.C. and Chicago for the Women's March which has been in the works since Donald Trump won in November.

One march even happened in our neck of the woods.

While modest, Rochester's march still had the same intentions.

"I'm here because I'm a little afraid about our future," Leah Beathke, one of the people marching, said. "I think this is a really positive way to express some of those fears and frustrations that so many of us are experiencing."

Some say the march is inspired by president trump's inauguration but Saturday's march, wasn't necessarily an anti-Trump protest.

"We are here in solidarity for our sisters and brothers all over this nation, but especially here in Rochester, who are being denied rights," Jenn Hooke, with a group from Mount Olive Lutheran Church, said. "We think it's really important to show that they have support."

All over the country the marches have been seeing criticism, but marchers have a message to those critics.

"I think demonstrating is incredibly patriotic," Beathke said. "We are exercising our freedom of speech here, we are making our voices heard and that's what democracy is all about."

What do they want? The new president to listen to their concerns.

"Because otherwise people don't have a voice," Phoebe Meyer, a marcher with her mom, said. "If you don't have a voice, you don't get heard."