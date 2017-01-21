Motzko among six inducted into AHS Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) - Bob Motzko and five others were inducted into the Austin High School Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Motzko graduated from Austin in 1979. he has been coaching men's hockey at St. Cloud State since 2004 after being an assistant at the University of Minnesota under Don Lucia. Motzko has been in the spotlight lately, after guiding team USA to their first gold medal since 2013 in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He led the team to a perfect 7-0 record in the tournament.

"It gave a young guy from the east side of Austin direction and a path in his life," Motzko said. "I have had a wonderful 30 plus years of coaching so I'm probably being inducted because of my coaching career, not my playing career, but I'll take it."

In addition to Motzko, Austin High School inducted Tom Berven, class of 1959, Ed Draheim, class of 1960, Grant Hagen, class of 1990, Dana Matthews, class of 1992 and Rob Haedt, class of 1993.