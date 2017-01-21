Trump inauguration celebration gives way to protest marches and - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Trump inauguration celebration gives way to protest marches and rallies


By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Twelve busloads of protestors from Minnesota joined a massive throng in Washington, D.C. on Saturday as anti-Trump fury pushed aside the celebrations of Friday.  In Rochester, some 200 women signed up to march in protest at Silver Lake Park on Saturday afternoon.

In St. Paul, organizers were expecting 20,000 people to gather to march in protest against the Donald Trump presidency.  After joining together in a crowd at St. Paul College the group was to make its way to the State Capitol for a noon rally.  At mid-morning, Metro Transit was reporting difficulty keeping enough light rail cars and buses available to handle the crowds but a spokesman vowed more cars would be added if necessary to keep up.

The march in St. Paul was one of an estimated 600 around the U.S. and overseas organized initially on Facebook.  The "Women's March on Washington" on the National Mall was intended to push back not only against the Republican agenda but also in sharp fury against President Donald Trump's history of derogatory comments about women.

After a day of grandeur, pomp and circumstance for Trump and his supporters, buses and planes of protesters arrived in the nation's capital Friday night and Saturday morning. Women in pink hats with cat ears -- the now universal symbol of anti-Trump sentiment -- filled the sidewalks near the metro and Amtrak hub at Union Station, a venue that housed a Trump gala for donors and friends just two nights ago. 

The National Mall was packed--one estimate of the size of the crowd was 200,000.

Though there was no universal message embraced by all those who descended upon the nation's capital, many said they wanted to raise their voices in support of women's reproductive rights, the Affordable Care Act which extended health insurance coverage to some 18-million people, and to the fight for equal pay for women.

Those themes were ones embraced by Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful campaign for President, and the former Secretary of State thanked protestors on Twitter Saturday for "standing up for our values."  Mrs. Clinton attended Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, saying it was her way of "honoring our democracy."

Huge crowds also materialized in Chicago, Denver, London and other large cities in the U.S. and overseas.

Feminist Gloria Steinem told the Washington, D.C. rally that she had received a message from the protest rally in Berlin that she was to pass on to President Trump about his promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, that "We in Berlin know that walls don't work."

