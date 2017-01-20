More MNsure enrollees benefiting from larger tax credits

Record numbers of area residents are enrolling in health insurance through MNsure this year, with many taking advantage of federal tax credits that are on average about three times higher than they were a year ago. MNsure is the only place where Minnesotans can get federal tax credits, which provide a statewide average of $631 per month, or more than $7,500 per year, to offset premium costs.

In Southeastern Minnesota, those numbers are even higher. Around 77 percent of enrolled households in our area, are receiving tax credits ranging from 850 dollars to more than 1,000 dollars per month. Here's a list of four counties in Southeastern Minnesota:

$966 per month in Winona County

$1,044 per month in Steele County

$1,048 per month in Mower County

$863 per month in Olmsted County

“We’re seeing record enrollments, in part because many Minnesotans who thought they couldn’t afford health insurance are surprised to learn that the tax credits make coverage affordable,” said Allison O’Toole, MNsure CEO.

There are still about two weeks until the MNsure open enrollment ends on January 31, enrollment records are already being broken in Southeastern Minnesota. Compared to this time last year, the number of private health plan enrollees through MNsure in:

Winona County has increased from 689 to 895,

Steele County has increased from 572 to 671,

Mower County has increased from 580 to 716, and

Olmsted County has increased from 1,520 to 1,847

“We set a record a year ago, but we’re already far exceeding last year’s enrollment level,” said O’Toole. “A historic number of Minnesotans are protecting themselves and their families from illnesses, injuries and crushing medical bills.”