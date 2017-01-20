Tense moments captured on camera before officer-involved shooting involving Rochester man

We have obtained new images showing the tense moments just before a Hibbing Police shooting involving a man from Rochester one week ago.

In the images you can see what is believed to be 24-year-old Che Jones pointing a gun at a man's head. In the second photo, you get a better look at Jones' face as he has lowered the gun, but is still pointing it at the man. The images were captured by a video doorbell.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's preliminary investigation, officers responded to a 911 call of a person with a gun at 2907 1?2 - 3rd Avenue East in Hibbing on January 13. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Jones, was outside holding a gun.

When officers ordered Jones to drop the gun, he ran. After chasing Jones behind the house, he allegedly pointed his gun at the two officers, who are identified as Captain Kurt Metzig and Cody Loewen. Both officers fired, striking Jones.

Jones remains in critical condition at Essentia Health - St. Marys Medical Center in Duluth.

Captain Kurt Metzig is a 19-year veteran with the Hibbing Police Department. Officer Cody Loewen has been with the Hibbing Police Department for three years. Both of the officers are on standard administrative leave.

