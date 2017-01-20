Gym-goers worked on their fitness and political awareness as President Trump took the oath of office

Gym-goers worked on their fitness and political awareness as Pre - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Donald Trump was sworn in on Friday as the 45th President of the United States. Trump's inauguration is the 58th formal inauguration the United States since 1789.

How do citizens feel about the new President? We went to the Rochester Athletic Club to hear their thoughts. Why did we select that location to talk with residents and visitors? We tried interviewing people at coffee shops in downtown Rochester as well as at the Shops at University Square, but no one was watching. The Rochester Athletic Club was selected because it is a melting pot of people. 

Whether it was weights, cardio, or basketball, gym-goers enjoy letting loose. Besides working on their fitness, the gym is a good place for people to learn about current events. There were ample television sets at the Rochester Athletic Club showing President Trump being sworn into office.

"I think it's important to watch. It's part of our history, it's the transfer of power," said a man watching the inauguration while doing cardio. "I always try to watch the inauguration."

There are several pieces of workout equipment at the gym, and just like those machines there are just as many opinions about the direction of our country.

"I really would've liked to see a woman get in, but I think Trump is on the right path. They both had their issues, but I think we'll give him a chance to see what happens. I think it's going to be exciting," said Margaret Gagnon, a visitor from Connecticut. "I hope he'll bring everyone together to make everyone more hopeful."

Basketball player Chris Osei was skeptical of Trump because of his relationship with Russia. "I'm waiting to see what's in store for us."

Professional triathlete Ruth Brennan Morrey did not hide her feelings. "I'm worried. It makes me worried and a little unsettled. He deserves a chance, but he has a lot of growing and learning to do. I pray and hope he'll be as open to all Americans as he really needs to be in order to unify the country."

Brennan Morrey told us she was skeptical of Trump's words. "The speech itself was an improvement from what I've heard from him in the past...although it's very difficult to really believe what he says."

Even though Margaret Gagnon did not vote for Mr. Trump, she remained positive. "So you're optimistic about it?" "I am, yes. I think everybody needs to be that way no matter who you voted for. I think we need to give Donald Trump a chance."

Only time will tell what the next four years have in store, as well as the kind of legacy President Trump will leave behind.

