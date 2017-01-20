Gym-goers worked on their fitness and political awareness as President Trump took the oath of office

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old Rochester girl has been cited after she went for a joyride with some friends and then crashed into a man's car. Deputies say the driver was with three other juvenile girls in a GMC Acadia westbound on 65th Street Northwest. When the 14-year-old blew a stop sign at 65th Street NW she hit a vehicle driven by Robert Brundige, 53, who was southbound on County Road 3.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Magnus Paajarvi scored at the 9:42 mark in overtime, giving the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Saturday in Game 5 of their playoff series, eliminating the Wild. The Blues advanced to play Nashville in the second round.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
Ahead of his performance Monday, Larson spoke about his appreciation for Minnesota's support.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
Holocaust Remembrance Day began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon.More >>
Holocaust Remembrance Day began Sunday night, when people around the world honored the approximately six million Jews who lost their lives during the genocide. B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester held a ceremony to remember some of the victims Sunday afternoon.More >>
The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam.More >>
The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A man from Mantorville is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Indiana. Evan Schaffer, 22, a former Triton High School student, was charged with murder after witnesses said he shot a man in Bedford, Indiana Sunday.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
A missing boater has been found alive a day after going missing on the Mississippi River near Bayport. The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported Monday on its Facebook page that the missing boater was identified as Jason Elgersma, 36, of Minneapolis but it offered no other explanation of the reason for the 24-hour delay in finding him.More >>
"Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning. Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to.More >>
"Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning. Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>
Thousands of students kicked off the 88th Minnesota FFA Convention Sunday night at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Among the students attending was Samuel Moenning of Hayfield, who is a member of Triton FFA. Samuel grew up on a farm and is experienced in taking care of calves.In fact, he's one of 16 state finalists for Star in Agribusiness, Agr-Science, Ag Placement and Farmer. Winners will be announced Monday at the conventio...More >>