Republican Party of Olmsted County gathers for President Trump's Inaugural Parade

President Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States of American on Friday and to watch all the fun of the day unfold, the Republican Party of Olmsted County gathered together to not only celebrate President Donald Trump as our new Commander in Chief, but also to celebrate the GOP taking reigns of government.

The group watched on as President Trump and his family rode down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House with a motorcade.

They watched the Inaugural Parade and more events of the historic day, all while chatting about their hopes and dreams for an America under the Presidency of Donald Trump.

We spoke with Fran Bradley, who is a former legislator and also former Chairman of Health and Human Services in Minnesota, about his thoughts on Friday's events...including President Trump's speech.

“I like the brevity, come to the point. I like the content. I like the demeanor. And it seems like every day my expectations are rising. More and more. And I think he represents a complete different type of thinking and I'm looking forward to it,” said Bradley.

Bradley added that though this year's election and presidency has seemed to divide much of the country, it's important to remember, we're all in this together.

And he said he hopes those upset about Trump being the President will hold back and deter from protests and violence, as that won't solve anything.