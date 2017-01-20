Convicted sex offender facing 5 new charges in Olmsted County - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Convicted sex offender facing 5 new charges in Olmsted County

Posted:
Christopher Fallon Christopher Fallon


A convicted sex offender from Chatfield is facing five new felony charges of criminal sexual conduct. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Fallon, 41, was arrested Wednesday evening after a minor reported he touched her inappropriately multiple times. 

Fallon was convicted of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct in 1994. He was taken off the sex offender registry in 2012. 

A judge set Fallon's bail at $30,000 in court Friday. He will next appear in court on February 1. 

