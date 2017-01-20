Deputies on the lookout for burglar in Byron

Olmsted County deputies are searching for a burglar who stole a number of items from a Byron home, including a house plant.

The sheriff's office said a burglar entered a home on the 200 block of 6th Street NE between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday. No residents were home at the time, but a door was unlocked.

A computer, perfume, costume jewelry and a household plant were stolen. The items are worth a total of $570.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.