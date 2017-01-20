Lawmakers from local districts discuss new House healthcare bill

One of the top issues facing Minnesota lawmakers this session is health insurance, which affects many people around the state. The House of Representatives took a big step toward solving it on Thursday night, when they approved a GOP-backed $315 million health care emergency aid and access bill by a vote of 73 to 54.

It was good timing for Friday morning's Eggs & Issues Breakfast in Rochester, where the number one topic was the health insurance crisis.

Lawmakers from local districts on both sides of the aisle had a conversation about this big problem.

One of the main sticking points between the two sides is how and when qualifying residents would receive relief. A 25 percent rebate is included in the Republican plan, but the insured may not see that until next year. On the other hand, Democrats are in favor of an insurance discount which would provide immediate relief.

"The governor's plan is a 25 percent discount. It would come right off your invoice, so you don't have to find the money to pay that extra 25 percent. That would help people immediately, because many people don't have the money. They just can't front the extra 25 percent," said DFL Representative Tina Liebling of Rochester.

In recent years, it has been difficult for the legislature to get things done and compromise. The lawmakers were asked at the end of the forum if they were willing to be bipartisan this session and all seven of them gave a thumbs up.

"All of us have the best intention of getting quality, affordable, accessible health care to Minnesotans through an insurance plan, but ultimately, it's how do you get there and the differences of opinion on that level but I think we can see that through and do good for the folks in Minnesota," said GOP Representative Nels Pierson of Rochester.

The bill will move to a conference committee next, where it will receive final input from members of the House and Senate. House speaker Kurt Daudt says he hopes to give the bill to Governor Dayton by next Thursday.