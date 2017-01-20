Deputy struck in head, attacker's mother said he "snapped" while - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Deputy struck in head, attacker's mother said he "snapped" while being evicted

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) -

Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Jason Johnson was struck in the head and bled profusely in an attack Wednesday morning while trying to remove a man from a home in Red Wing. 

The deputy was hurt while trying to serve civil process papers on Salvatore Stella, 41, and evict him from the home, which belongs to his mother Kay Vaughn.

The details of what allegedly happened at the home at 903 West 4th Street in Red Wing are in the criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County District Court made available to KTTC on Friday.  Stella is charged with three assault charges and a fourth count of obstructing the legal process with force or violence.  Bond was set at $250,000 at a bail hearing Friday morning in Red Wing.  Two of the charges are felonies and could bring time in a state prison if convicted.

According to the complaint, Stella's mother had been trying to evict her son Salvatore from her home, and called the sheriff's office Wednesday morning for help because Stella had showed up at the house.  Sgt. Johnson had been assigned to serve civil papers that morning and was the one sent to remove Stella and give him a copy of an Order for Protection.  

When he tried to explain to Stella that he needed to leave, Sgt. Johnson told investigators later that he was put in a headlock and pushed to the floor, with Stella on top of him.  The deputy said Stella was choking him with his hands, and he attempted to secure his gun, and managed to radio for help.  The officer also remembered asking Stella's mother to call 9-1-1 for help, which she did.

Red Wing Police Officer Mark Mandelkow responded to Sgt. Johnson's distress call and said he was able to take Stella into custody without further incident outside Vaughn's home.  

Another responding officer identified as Sgt. Marty Kelly then arrived and went inside to find Sgt. Johnson lying on the floor inside the doorway "bleeding profusely from his head" and that he had a substantial deep cut on the side of his head about 1½ to 2 inches long.  Sgt. Johnson said he didn't know what he had been hit with and he was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing for treatment.  Investigator Katie Gernentz said she later found a heavy insulated thermos nearby, and also found evidence that Sgt. Johnson's taser had been fired twice, probably from a prone of low to the ground position.

Stella's mother told investigators that after she went to the next room to gather some of Stella's belongings, she heard a scuffle and that's when Sgt. Johnson told her to call 9-1-1.  Vaughn said after she made the call, she saw Sgt. Johnson face down and bleeding, and Stella kicking him in the rib area.  The woman said Stella had "snapped."   

