Slick gravel roads halt school bus transportation in rural areas

By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
NEAR ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -

Slippery conditions on rural roads were a challenge to local school buses Friday morning. 

KTTC has received reports of buses that slid off of gravel roads on morning pick-up routes. The St. Charles Public School District and the Dover-Eyota Public School District were both affected by the conditions. 

St. Charles Superintendent Mark Roubinek said two buses slid off of the road in the morning hours, prompting the district to excuse some students from classes for the day because of the conditions.

Roubinek said there have been no reports of injuries from anyone on the buses at the time when they went off of the roadway.

He said the district sent parents a message that students living in rural areas are excused from school if the buses could not reach them or if parents were unable to drive their kids to school due to the slippery gravel roads.

Roubinek believes warmer temperatures melted some of the ice, causing gravel that was laid down for traction to wash away, revealing more ice below. 

KTTC received the photo attached to this story from a parent of a student in the Dover-Eyota School District from a similar incident on rural roads there.

Two buses in the Dover-Eyota Public School District reportedly slid off the roadway Friday morning. Superintendent Michael Carolan said one bus did not yet have any students on board when it went off of the ice-covered gravel road. A second bus was carrying eight students at the time. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the ordeal.

Carolan said the district's transportation director set out in a third bus to transport the students on board the second bus, but also got stuck in the process.

A grader eventually came to the rescue to give the buses more traction so they could be on their way. 

In the end, Dover-Eyota's buses were able to pick up all students, except for those of two families they could not reach, said Carolan. Parents were contacted to keep them informed of the situation. 

Carolan added that he had discussed the weather and road conditions with Roubinek and the superintendent of Chatfield Public Schools earlier in the morning, but there had been no indication at that time that the roads would pose such a challenge. 

