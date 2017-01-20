Trump takes Oath of Office to become 45th President of the United States

(KTTC) - Donald J. Trump has taken the Oath of Office to become the 45th President of the United States.

Trump was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. Friday morning. Vice President Mike Pence was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Trump used two bibles while taking the Oath of Office - one was a family bible and the other was used during President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.

He then gave his inaugural address as President of the United States, vowing to make America great again.

PREVIOUS STORY - (NBC) - America is preparing for the peaceful transition of power Friday morning. Amid heavy security and unprecedented protests, Donald J. Trump, the billionaire reality TV star who critics said would never survive in politics, will become the 45th President of the United States.

"There's never been a movement like this, and it's something very, very special, and we're gonna unify our country," said President-elect Trump.

The Washington outsider, embracing its traditions, focused on the future.

"Four years from now, the next time we're going to win the old fashioned way," said Trump.

There is heavy security in Washington Friday. One hundred blocks of the city is shut down and boats and planes are restricted.

Authorities expect as many as 100 demonstrators.

"I love this country and I'm not going to let these people ruin it," said a protester against Trump.

Trump will begin his term without one cabinet member approved. The Senate is expected to vote on two cabinet members Friday afternoon.

He is expected to reverse President Obama's executive orders on immigration and trade, possibly as soon as Friday.

But first will be the speech the nation is waiting for, said to be 20 minutes, written by Mr. Trump himself.

"It is an elegant, beautiful, powerful speech. It is beautifully written and powerfully delivered," said Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Friday morning, the Trumps are attending church and will join the Obamas for tea at the White House before heading to the Capitol to take the oath in the transition from campaigning, to governing a divided nation.

