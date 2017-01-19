Rochester Children's Museum looks to the future

The Children's Museum is in the first stages of creating a new museum and Thursday they held their second focus group to decide what it could become.

They are looking to bring the community together because they see the importance of linking Rochester to a museum experience.

Through using focus groups they can find out what people are looking for in a children's museum.

What many people said they were looking for was an experience that can be enjoyed by more than just the small kids in the family.

"So I think that's really what's going to make everything so special, where there are memorable moments is when they can go into theme or some sort of exhibit and each person can take away a little bit something different that means something to them but they're able to spend that time together and share that knowledge later on," Heidi Mestad, director of the museum, said.

Another point that many people brought out was the importance of a multicultural experience.

They are looking to move into a new space at some point which will give them a lot of freedom as to what they want to do.

But as for a time frame, they don't see this project as having a strict deadline.

