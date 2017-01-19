Rochester Jewish community reacts to bomb threats around the country

Jewish centers around the country have been seeing an increase in hostility against them, including one in the Twin Cities.

In 48 hours, more than 30 Jewish institutions in 17 states have been the site of bomb threats, causing evacuations.

While many of these threats have not been credible, they have been treating every one as if it could be the real thing.

Here in Rochester, the local synagogue has plans to deal with these situations, but has not received any of the threats.

And they say this activity is reminiscent of times that they hoped were done.

"We have to stand up and we have to nip this in the bud," Rabbi Michelle Werner, from the B'nai Israel Synagogue, said. "We have to respond now and we have to remind the society that we live in that this is unacceptable."

She also said that all Jewish organizations have methods in place to track any potential threat.

And even though the threats may not be authentic, Rabbi Werner says it still amounts to terrorism.

But she added that she doesn't think there's a need to become overwhelmed by the events.

