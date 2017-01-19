Rochester Jewish community reacts to bomb threats around the country

The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam.More >>
"Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning. Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to.More >>
The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...More >>
Donate life day, a time to think about new beginnings, some more recent than others.More >>
The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together.More >>
Over the course of one weekend, Belinda Selfors went from taking part in a final interview to signing on the dotted line. The current superintendent for Hayfield Schools will now head schools in Stewartville after signing a contract earlier this week.More >>
Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...More >>
It's hard to believe it's been an entire year since his passing, but Prince's fans continue to love him and be inspired by him. Many of his fans traveled to Paisley Park to pay tribute to the icon. Fans came from as close as 40 minutes away, and as far as Germany, to remember the musical legend at his Paisley Park home. Many wore purple -- not surprisingly, and hung letters of support, saying how much they love and miss him.More >>
A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday. Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday. On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake. After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.More >>
Rarely a week goes by without music legend Prince in the news these days. Both his death investigation and the handling of his estate take up a lot of the headlines. But Friday, the one year anniversary of his death, people all over the world are taking the time to reflect on the icon's legacy.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
