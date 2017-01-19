Complaint leads to cross being removed from vets memorial

A complaint from a watchdog group has prompted a Minnesota city to remove a cross from a war veterans memorial.

The cross had been recently installed on city land in Belle Plaine, about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Annie Laurie Gaylor, with the Madison, Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, says the cross came off Tuesday from the memorial.

The cross sat next to a silhouette artwork of a kneeling soldier and a stone monument listing Belle Plaine's fallen soldiers.

In October, the Freedom From Religion Foundation objected on constitutional grounds to the cross being in a public park.

City Attorney Robert Vose declined to comment about the cross coming down.