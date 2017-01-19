On President Obama's final full day in office, a look back at his time in SE Minnesota

With Thursday being President Obama's final full day in office, we're looking back at some of his visits to southeast Minnesota.

Obama visited Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in October 2006, back when he was still a U.S. senator from Illinois.

Obama was speaking in front of a crowd of 3,000 -- to support Amy Klobuchar, who was running for U.S. Senate at the time, and Tim Walz, who was running for U.S. House. And just like during his eventual White House run, Obama spoke of hope for the future.

"We have the power within us, this God-given power to imagine something different," Obama told the audience. "To believe that there are better days ahead. And that's what this election is about. It's about candidates and it's about issues. But it's also about that faith, that belief we can do something about the problems that we face."

After Obama became president, he visited Cannon Falls in August, 2011 to kick off his economic bus tour.