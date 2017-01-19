"Rah Rah Rochester" will be re-branded by May - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

"Rah Rah Rochester" will be re-branded by May

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

"Rah Rah Rochester," the official slogan for the city of Rochester, will be a thing of the past by May 2017. 

The current slogan has been used for the past 10 years. The Rochester Convention and Visitor's Bureau wants to re-brand since 70% of visitors to Rochester are there for Mayo Clinic.

Workers for RCVB (Rochester Convention and Visitor's Bureau) want to build upon those visitors.

Besides Mayo patients, sports tourism and meetings and conventions make up the three "pillars of tourism" in Rochester. RCVB Executive Director Brad Jones said locals will have a say in the new slogan. "Residents will have a role in that. They're [Fuseideas, a Boston-based marketing company] interviewing people right now. They're also talking to our customers, people that come here and consume our products: patients, meeting planners, all sorts of people. 

Fuseideas has been conducing research since last year. The company will make their recommendations for a new slogan based off of their findings. Jones said that should be in May.

