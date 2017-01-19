"It's raining popcorn! Hallelujah it's raining popcorn! January 19th is National Popcorn Day.

You have a good reason to indulge in a handful of buttery goodness - January 19th is National Popcorn Day!

Whether it be a mushroom or butterfly type, we will take it! Butter, caramel, or cheese? Yes, please! We will have whatever kind of popcorn on this day.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance handed out free bags of Carroll's Corn popcorn to celebrate on Thursday morning.

They set up in two locations: the Subway Level outside Associate Bank and the Shops at University Square.

Staff members gave out 1,000 total bags on a first come, first serve basis.

In order to receive a complimentary bag, you had to be there in person.

If you did not grab a bag, pop a popcorn bag at your home and watch a movie to commemorate the day.



