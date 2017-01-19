Warming temperatures cause ice fishing concerns in southeast Min - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Warming temperatures cause ice fishing concerns in southeast Minnesota

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Connect
NEAR MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Minnesota, but anglers may need to pack up soon in the southeastern part of the state.

Here are a few ice thickness guidelines from the Minnesota DNR.

When the ice is two inches thick or less, you should stay off. Ice should be at least four inches thick for on-foot activities, such as ice fishing. If you want to drive a car onto the ice, it should be eight inches to more than a foot thick, depending on the size of the vehicle. Temperature, snow cover, currents, and other factors all affect the relative safety of ice and it is rare to have the same thickness over a single body of water.

Our mid-January thaw hasn't scared off some fishermen on Lake Zumbro, as there were still quite a few ice huts out there Thursday morning.

"I still feel as safe as can be. It's just important to be aware that we're out here to have fun and no one's trying to drive out onto the ice, fall through, and die. I think it's just important to be aware of what's going on around you, it's nature and more than anything, when it's time to make the call, you just make the call and get off the ice," said ice fisherman Tony Nigon.

On the flip side, Larry Viker was removing his shack from the icy surface of Lake Zumbro on Wednesday. He said he preferred to play it safe and avoid potentially losing his hut if the ice gets too thin.

"We had so many warm days and it's getting to be a lot of water on top of the ice and it can lead to a lot of problems," said Viker.

High temperatures in southeast Minnesota are expected to be above freezing through early next week. The unseasonable warmth could do a number on the ice on area lakes, so local fishermen may need to head north to catch the big one.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility celebrates 30th anniversary

    Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility celebrates 30th anniversary

    The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam. 

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility celebrated a big milestone on Earth Day, their 30th anniversary. Tn honor of its anniversary, workers opened their doors so everyone could see the inner workings of the facility. In its 30 years, the OWEF has turned more that 2 million tons of garbage into energy with steam. 

    More >>

  • Science lovers of Rochester March for Science

    Science lovers of Rochester March for Science

    "Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning.  Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to. 

    More >>

    "Lab by lab, fact by fact, scientists have got to act." Chants like that were heard across downtown Saturday morning.  Science makes the world go round regardless of what anyone believes. It's that fact that unites all of these people. But they're concerned that the facts aren't being listened to. 

    More >>

  • Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Lake PepinLake Pepin

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community comes together to help homeless man

    Community comes together to help homeless man

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

  • 14 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota honored; Hearth & Home Technologies brings the heat

    14 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota honored; Hearth & Home Technologies brings the heat

    Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...

    More >>

    Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...

    More >>

  • People come out in droves to remember organ donors and recipients

    People come out in droves to remember organ donors and recipients

    Donate life day, a time to think about new beginnings, some more recent than others. 

    More >>

    Donate life day, a time to think about new beginnings, some more recent than others. 

    More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • Teen says man who stabbed her in Walmart is a stranger

    Teen says man who stabbed her in Walmart is a stranger

    A girl who suffered stab wounds at a Walmart in St. Cloud says her attacker is a stranger.More >>
    A girl who suffered stab wounds at a Walmart in St. Cloud says her attacker is a stranger.More >>

  • UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

  • Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Lake PepinLake Pepin

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>

  • Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.