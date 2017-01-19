Warming temperatures cause ice fishing concerns in southeast Minnesota

Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Minnesota, but anglers may need to pack up soon in the southeastern part of the state.

Here are a few ice thickness guidelines from the Minnesota DNR.

When the ice is two inches thick or less, you should stay off. Ice should be at least four inches thick for on-foot activities, such as ice fishing. If you want to drive a car onto the ice, it should be eight inches to more than a foot thick, depending on the size of the vehicle. Temperature, snow cover, currents, and other factors all affect the relative safety of ice and it is rare to have the same thickness over a single body of water.

Our mid-January thaw hasn't scared off some fishermen on Lake Zumbro, as there were still quite a few ice huts out there Thursday morning.

"I still feel as safe as can be. It's just important to be aware that we're out here to have fun and no one's trying to drive out onto the ice, fall through, and die. I think it's just important to be aware of what's going on around you, it's nature and more than anything, when it's time to make the call, you just make the call and get off the ice," said ice fisherman Tony Nigon.

On the flip side, Larry Viker was removing his shack from the icy surface of Lake Zumbro on Wednesday. He said he preferred to play it safe and avoid potentially losing his hut if the ice gets too thin.

"We had so many warm days and it's getting to be a lot of water on top of the ice and it can lead to a lot of problems," said Viker.

High temperatures in southeast Minnesota are expected to be above freezing through early next week. The unseasonable warmth could do a number on the ice on area lakes, so local fishermen may need to head north to catch the big one.