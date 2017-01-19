3 high school students critically hurt by pickup in Otsego

Authorities say three high school students were hit and critically injured by a pickup truck at a bus stop in Otsego.

The students from Rogers High School were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids Thursday morning and then transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Wright County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Anselment says all three students are in critical condition.

A statement from the Wright County Sheriff's Office says a bus was picking up the students and had its stop arm extended. And, when the students walked toward the bus they were struck by the pickup.

Administrators say crisis teams were present at Rogers High School to provide support for students and staff.

The driver of the pickup was detained for questioning.