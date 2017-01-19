Six vehicles involved at NW Rochester crash scene

UPDATE: Rochester police tell us the first crash at Valleyhigh Road and 50th Avenue Northwest involved three cars. The second collision involved two other vehicles. A female driver in the second accident got out of her SUV and stood next to it. While standing, she was hit by a third car. Officers on the scene say that driver was going between 30 and 50 miles per hour.

Rochester, Minn. (KTTC) - We are on the scene of two multi-vehicle crashes in Northwest Rochester.

Just before 8:30 Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to the roundabout at Valleyhigh Road and 50th Avenue Northwest.

Our crew on the scene reports six vehicles were involved in two separate accidents at this location. One woman was struck while standing outside of her vehicle after it was hit. She was transportation to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Our news crew on the scene is gathering additional details on what happened. Look for a full report with the latest at noon.