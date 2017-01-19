Throwback Thursday - Heavyweight champ Joe Louis fights in Rochester in 1949

On January 19, 1949, the Mayo Civic Auditorium was the site of a boxing match between world heavyweight champion Joe Louis and Orlan Ott.

More than 4,000 people watched Louis defeat Ott, as seen here in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

This was one of six times he fought in Minnesota, and the only time he came to Rochester.

Louis was known as a silent but deadly boxer.

His championship reign lasted for 140 consecutive months, and he is still considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

This fight was towards the end of his amazing career, although he would go on to win one more Heavyweight Boxing Championship the following year.