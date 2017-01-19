Man shot by Hibbing Police was from Rochester

The name of a man shot by police in Hibbing last week has been released and he's from Rochester.

Authorities said 24-year-old Che Jones was shot by officers when he allegedly pointed a gun at them while fleeing a scene. He was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

The Minnesota BCA is now investigating the shooting, which happened around 1 p.m. last Friday on the 2900 Block of Third Avenue East in Hibbing. Police responded to a home there after a report of a person with a gun.

Two officers, Captain Kurt Metzig and Cody Loewen, have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.