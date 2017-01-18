City council approves creation of new committee and new taxi cab ordinance

For taxi companies in Rochester, the approval of this ordinance is a step that allows them to, as they say, compete with Uber and Lyft.

It had been in discussion for a while because there were many aspects to the ordinance that required agreement from the 3 companies.

One of the topics of contention, for example was the amount of cars needed, it used to be 5, now it's 10.

And this makes them more comfortable for the future.

"It gives us a bit more confidence in what our future plans will be here in Rochester," Adam Pierce, with Med City Taxi, said. "We will be able to know how to make our long term plans."

One of the other main topics of tonight, the formation of the pedestrian and bicycle committee.

It had been argued that there needed to be an official body for this, as many areas around the city aren't seen as safe for cyclists and walkers.

Lastly discussion on the heart of the city 17 story building and the hotel Carlton were continued until February 6th.