Committee of the Whole discusses future of downtown Armory

One thing is clear, they have opened themselves up to entertain many possibilities.

There were two main camps, sell the building or keep it.

No matter what the outcome, they made it clear that a couple things would have to happen.

First, that the facade of the building remains original and that it wouldn't get neglected.

Now that they have an appraisal for the building, they have a clearer idea of what it's worth and what could come of it.

"And what the council decided is we really would still like to evaluate our options, including outright sale of the building and possibly the adjoining parking lots..if that would be part of the offer," Council President Randy Staver said.

3 of the 7 council members were strongly with the opinion to sell, as long as they know what the building would be used for.

However comments from the community after the meeting were resounding to keep it as they say its use as a community space would be invaluable.

From this point staff is changing previous documentation to reflect the new positions so as to not start from scratch.