Mayo Food Service Workers approve proposal from Mayo

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

After months of back and forth, the battle between Mayo Clinic and its Food Service Workers may soon be coming to an end. For months, the food service workers have protested Mayo's decision to move them to Morrison, including multiple pickets.

Last week, Mayo presented a new proposal to the food workers and today it was announced that the workers in Albert Lea and Rochester approved the proposal. However, the deal is not quite final.

All Union members still need to vote on the part of the proposal dealing with seniority. The vote is scheduled for tomorrow and Friday. The results will be counted and released to the public early next week, along with news on the next steps for Food Service Workers.

