Wabasha County family seeing 40-percent increase in health insurance cost

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
NEAR MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

Despite all the talk of offering relief for rising health insurance costs, an agreement has yet to be reached by the state legislature. And for a Wabasha County family who is seeing a nearly 40-percent spike in premiums, relief can't come soon enough.

Irish Ridge Dairy near Millville has been a part of the Sexton family for generations.

"Been in the Sexton name since 1858," said Sheri Sexton, who has been running the farm with her husband, Vince, since 1980. 

But with skyrocketing health insurance costs -- farm families like the Sextons are worried about their future. Last year, the Sexton family paid $1,585 a month for insurance coverage. This year, their monthly premium jumped to $2,197. That's a hike of nearly 40 percent.

"Every year when we get an increase, the joke is which one of us is going to get a job with benefits, so we wouldn't need to pay the $2,000 a month," said  Sheri. 

For the Sextons, health insurance is especially important. Vince had battled leukemia. And Sheri herself battled stage ll breast cancer last year. 

"I had surgery in April so I missed planting. So the boys -- our two boys -- came home and helped, and our daughter also helped," Sheri said.

For farm families, the fluctuating prices of milk and commodities make paying for increased premiums even tougher.

Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing a 25-percent health insurance premium rebate for those who purchased their insurance on the individual market, but don't qualify for federal tax credits. The governor said the plan would help about 125,000 Minnesotans. But lawmakers have not come to an agreement on a relief bill.

Sheri hopes stories like hers will inspire action soon.

"It's not an option of not paying for [health insurance], just for the fact that what you see we have here, you know, if we were not to have insurance, and one of us again would have a medical issue, we could lose what we have here," she said.

