Roughly 30 Iowa National Guardsman to work security during presidential inauguration

Some of the men and women who will be guarding the next President of the United States during his inauguration, are from Iowa.

The National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C. is requesting around 30 soldiers and airmen from Iowa to help protect president-elect Donald Trump at his inauguration. The soldiers are stationed in Sioux City and Des Moines.

So far, more than 7,500 national guard soldiers and airmen from 44 states will head to Washington to help with security.

The inauguration is Friday, Jan. 20.