Icy road near Zumbro Falls causes people to abandon cars

Life on Lake Zumbro is usually a blast during the summertime, but when the weather turns colder, some residents may wonder if the summer fun is worth it.

They may have been having second thoughts on Monday evening as freezing rain caked the gravel roadway in ice on Ryan's Bay Road.

A gravel truck that was attempting to treat the road lost control and went into a ditch.

"He missed the guard rails and went down in the ditch down there," said Ryan's Bay Road resident Gayle Fricke.

Commuters were told to wait in line at the top of the hill for more than an hour and more than 50 cars were waiting at times.

Ryan's Bay Road residents Sue and Larry Leonard were affected by the road closure. "When I came home, there was a guy standing here, directing traffic and he said, "Just go down and park behind the ones with the lights on." So that's what I did and I waited for about an hour. She was behind me so she had to park by that house down here. We were gonna wait until they pulled the sanding truck out and it never happened because the road grater couldn't do it," said Larry Leonard.

When it became clear that the truck could not be moved, people began to abandon their cars and either walk to their homes or be transported by four wheeler by their neighbors.

"This guy says, "Well, we can't do anything. We're gonna wait to the morning. Sorry." Well, sorry? We're stranded. We gotta get home. Luckily, the neighbor boy came up with his four wheeler and I flashed my lights and he stopped and he was kind enough to give me a ride home," said Fricke.

By Tuesday morning, the roads had been treated well enough that people could retrieve their cars.

Many of the neighbors we spoke to said that situations like this could potentially be avoided if the hill was leveled out or the road was paved, but there are no indications that either will be accomplished anytime soon.