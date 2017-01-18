Police looking for burglar who stole truck from Iowa country clu - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police looking for burglar who stole truck from Iowa country club

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a pickup truck from an Iowa country club.

According to the Mason City Police Department, the burglary took place at the Mason City Country Club, 3331 19th S.W., on Tuesday, Jan. 17th. When they arrived on scene, they discovered that a blue 1993 Chervrolet regular cab four wheel drive pickup truck was stolen. The truck has an Iowa license plate of "ALF 052".

The truck also had an older yellow snow plow blade attached to the front and also has "Mason City Country Club" in white letters on the door.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck, you are encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE: Sports Extra at 10:12 p.m.

    WATCH LIVE: Sports Extra at 10:12 p.m.

    It's Friday night, which means Sports Extra with Pat Lund and Chris Barriere! Catch all of the local sports action live online.

    More >>

    It's Friday night, which means Sports Extra with Pat Lund and Chris Barriere! Catch all of the local sports action live online.

    More >>

  • Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Hello, sunshine! Crews start putting boats back in water at Lake City Marina

    Lake PepinLake Pepin

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>

    The saying goes, "you spend time on land, but you live life on the water." For avid boaters like Janie Becker, boat season is the most wonderful time of the year. "It's just wonderful. It's funny you don't think about it, and every time this excitement just comes." "Just harnessing the wind and feeling the power the wind has pushing you across the lake, nothing better. I'm hooked, clearly," said sailor David Brustad of Minneapolis. With a lit...

    More >>

  • Rochester Figure Skating Club really "In the Mood" for 79th annual show

    Rochester Figure Skating Club really "In the Mood" for 79th annual show

    The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together. 

    More >>

    The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota honored; Hearth & Home Technologies brings the heat

    14 Best Places to Work in Southeast Minnesota honored; Hearth & Home Technologies brings the heat

    Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...

    More >>

    Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...

    More >>

  • Community comes together to help homeless man

    Community comes together to help homeless man

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

    A homeless Rochester man was gifted with another van Thursday after his vehicle was destroyed Friday.  Corey Jacob had been living in his van for just a couple weeks when it was hit by an uninsured driver Friday.  On Wednesday Troy Buhr, the owner of Southpoint Motors, saw Corey's broken down vehicle just a block away near Silver Lake.  After finding out Jacob's vehicle doubled as his home, Buhr sprung into action.

    More >>

  • RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    RPD on the hunt for man convicted of domestic assault

    Ramon Ruiz Jr.Ramon Ruiz Jr.

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

    Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her. 

    More >>

  • Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    Stewartville man behind bars after he flees police

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement.  According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant. 

    More >>

  • Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

    Missing Tennessee Student Found Safe, Former Teacher In Custody

    Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. 

    More >>

    Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota Department of Health: Sexually transmitted, injection drug-related infections up

    Minnesota Department of Health: Sexually transmitted, injection drug-related infections up

    The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015. 

    More >>

    The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    UPDATE: Wanted man in rural Mazeppa shooting in custody

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

    The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody.  The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.

    More >>

  • Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Waltham homeowner escapes fire during storm

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...

    More >>

    Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property.  So far there is ...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.