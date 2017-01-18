Police looking for burglar who stole truck from Iowa country club

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a pickup truck from an Iowa country club.

According to the Mason City Police Department, the burglary took place at the Mason City Country Club, 3331 19th S.W., on Tuesday, Jan. 17th. When they arrived on scene, they discovered that a blue 1993 Chervrolet regular cab four wheel drive pickup truck was stolen. The truck has an Iowa license plate of "ALF 052".

The truck also had an older yellow snow plow blade attached to the front and also has "Mason City Country Club" in white letters on the door.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck, you are encouraged to call the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636.