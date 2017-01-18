Two hurt after SUV crashes into tree in SE Rochester

Slippery roads continue to be a factor two days after Monday's ice storm. Emergency crews were called to a crash at the 400 block of 11th Avenue SE around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The roadway was icy at the time, and the driver of an SUV crashed into a tree.

Officials on the scene tell our reporter three people were in the vehicle at the time. Two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.