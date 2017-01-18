Police: Speed a factor in Viola Road NE crash

A Rochester man is recovering at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys after a three vehicle crash involving a semi truck.

Rochester Police said the driver of a Ford Ranger was northbound on Viola Road NE at a dangerous speed at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, when he hit a southbound Honda Civic. The collision caused a southbound semi truck to swerve into the Ranger.

The driver of the Ranger, a man in his 50s, was taken to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys with moderate injuries.

The other drivers involved in the crash were not injured.