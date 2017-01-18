Rochester man facing charges in alleged wrench assault

A Rochester man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a teenager with a wrench.

Rochester Police said officers were called to 1618 Marion Road at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, where witnesses said Caleb Giannini, 21, attacked a 19-year-old man with a wrench.

Giannini claims he and his friends were retaliating after the man stole his prescription drugs.

The victim suffered a 1½ inch laceration on the top of his head and a black eye, but refused medical treatment.

Giannini is facing charges of 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats.