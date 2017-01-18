Armory building, Heart of the City go before Rochester City Council

The fate of the armory building in downtown Rochester will once again be a topic of discussion for the Rochester City Council Wednesday afternoon.

The city council has looked into selling the building to multiple groups, including the Art and Cultural Initiative, and a veterans museum organization.

The council will also resume their discussions on the proposed Heart of the City North project. The proposed 17-story building would replace the Pannekoeken restaurant and the Days Inn hotel. The city council tabled the project at its last meeting two weeks ago.