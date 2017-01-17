Liquor sales on Sundays? House committee says yes

A state bill that would legalize the sale of liquor on Sundays passed a House committee Tuesday afternoon, making it the first time the proposal has cleared a committee.

In a vote of 15 to 4, the House Commerce Committee approved House File 30. The bill is now heading to the full House.

"Minnesota prides itself on having a vibrant business community. We want to continue have that be the case and I think this will be a step forward," said Rep. Jenifer Loon (R - Eden Prairie), one of the authors of the bill. "I'm very optimistic it's going to pass the House."

But for the bill to become law, the state Senate must pass its own version too. Only when the Senate version is identical to the House version can the bill reach the governor's desk.

"I'm not as sure where the Senate landscape is on this. However, we've had a couple of really close votes over there too in the last couple of years, so I think we stand an outstanding chance of this law changing this year," said Rep. Loon. "I think it's just something consumers have been asking for, and a growing number of retailers have been asking for it too. "

Minnesota is one of only 12 states with a ban on Sunday liquor sales.

"While states all around us have allowed those off-sale liquor to occur on Sundays, Minnesota has not changed its laws since the days of Prohibition," Rep. Loon said.

But opponents have not changed their minds. The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association released the following statement:

"We'll continue to educate the public that authorizing Sunday liquor sales will raise costs for both consumers and small, family-owned businesses. Our organization will continue to fight for the little guy, for the small family-owned business that owns and operates bars and liquor stores throughout Minnesota."

Rep. Loon said if her bill becomes law, the sale of liquor on Sundays would go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

