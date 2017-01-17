Liquor sales on Sundays? House committee says yes

Fire crews were called to a home in Waltham late Thursday night. The fire was reported just before midnight at 204 Columbus Avenue. The owner, 46-year-old Toby Johnson, was home at the time. He says some how he woke up and saw smoke. When Brownsdale firefighters arrived on scene, Johnson was safe outside. Lightning was in the area at the time of the fire and power was out in the neighborhood. Johnson's father says there is no insurance on the property. So far there is ...More >>
Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...More >>
To be ready for any kind of severe weather, students and staff at Neveln elementary practiced how to get to a safe place as soon as warning sirens sound. According to their principal, they did a good job listening to the adults.More >>
The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
The role of barber has often been filled by men, but in the 1930s Rochester could boast of having its own female barber. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Elizabeth Ann Parker takes a moment to look at the camera while in the middle of a classic shave in April 1939.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
