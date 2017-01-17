Tax deadline looms for Prince estate; government to get half

Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...More >>
Fourteen of the best places to work in Southeast Minnesota were recognized on Thursday night. This year marks the 8th year that Workforce Development, Inc. has brought about this recognition to Southeast Minnesota. At the award banquet at Rochester International Event Center, those top companies mingled together for cocktails, dinner, and a presentation. These best workplaces hail from various areas in the region, including Austin, Albert Lea, Stewartville, Preston, Cannon Falls, L...More >>
To be ready for any kind of severe weather, students and staff at Neveln elementary practiced how to get to a safe place as soon as warning sirens sound. According to their principal, they did a good job listening to the adults.More >>
To be ready for any kind of severe weather, students and staff at Neveln elementary practiced how to get to a safe place as soon as warning sirens sound. According to their principal, they did a good job listening to the adults.More >>
The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together.More >>
The Rochester Figure Skating Club is one of the oldest in the country and the Ice Show is one of their yearly highlights. Figure skating is normally an individual sport so this is one of those rare occasions where everyone can come and work together.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015.More >>
The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday that an annual report shows a "concerning rise" in STDs in 2016 compared to 2015.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
The role of barber has often been filled by men, but in the 1930s Rochester could boast of having its own female barber. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Elizabeth Ann Parker takes a moment to look at the camera while in the middle of a classic shave in April 1939.More >>
The role of barber has often been filled by men, but in the 1930s Rochester could boast of having its own female barber. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Elizabeth Ann Parker takes a moment to look at the camera while in the middle of a classic shave in April 1939.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>