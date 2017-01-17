'Suspicious' Freeborn County shed fire under investigation

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shed fire that is being called suspicious.

Freeborn County deputies joined the Myrtle Fire Department at a shed on 870th Avenue in rural Myrtle, about seven miles east of Glenville, just before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The shed was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and the driveway had not yet been plowed, which complicated the response.

A snow plow driver was called in to clear the driveway.

The sheriff's office said the shed, which was filled with hay and farm equipment had been abandoned.

The shed and all of its contents were destroyed in the fire. Damage is estimated at $35,000.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag said the circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious and an investigation is ongoing.