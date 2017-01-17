Icy roads send dozens of cars off the road

Freezing rain iced over much of southeast Minnesota Monday, and as the ice began to thaw out Tuesday, dozens of cars remained stuck in ditches across the area.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports across the southeastern portion of the state, troopers responded to 35 property damage crashes, one crash involving an injury and 75 vehicles that went off of the road.

In northeast Rochester, tow crews said 22 cars went into the ditch Monday night on 48th Street and 55th Avenue NE, where the gravel road was covered with thick ice.

Many car remained there Tuesday afternoon, because conditions were too dangerous for even tow truck drivers.

An official from Moody's Towing and Repair in Rochester said a driver even got stuck in the ditch when responding to help another person. Moody's had to send two more trucks out to the location just to get their own truck out.

After the ordeal, drivers decided to wait it out until conditions improved.