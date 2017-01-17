Liberian boy begins medical journey in Rochester

A Liberian boy who made the journey to Rochester for treatment at Mayo Clinic has begun his medical journey in the Med City.

Sampson made the flight to Rochester from Liberia with the help of Samaritan's Purse and a $150,000 GoFundMe campaign last week. He suffers from a deformity that completely covers one eye and part of another.

According to reports from Samaritan's Purse, Sampson had his first Mayo Clinic appointment Monday and is undergoing a medical evaluation Tuesday.

Sampson has been through a lot in his young life. He lost his father, his only parent, Ebola two years ago.

Staff at Samaritan's Purse said they are accepting cards and letters of encouragement for Sampson, and will deliver them to him. Anyone interested in sending him a card or letter can mail them to:

Sampson

Attn. Cindy Sims

P.O. Box 3000

Boone, NC 28607