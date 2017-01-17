RPU: Downed tree branches knock out power to several customers

Several Rochester Public Utilities customers were without power Tuesday morning after the wintry weather knocked some branches down.

The outages were mostly in the northeast part of Rochester, but some customers in the southeast part of town were affected as well.

RPU reported about 2,080 customers were affected, and several tree limbs were found on lines along Viola Road.

Crews worked as quickly as they could safely restore power.

RPU said power was restored to all affected customers by 10:45 a.m.