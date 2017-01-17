RPU: Downed tree branches knock out power to several customers

A winter storm of freezing rain swept across the KTTC viewing area Monday and into Tuesday morning. Some of our viewers snapped pictures of the icy conditions.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
The role of barber has often been filled by men, but in the 1930s Rochester could boast of having its own female barber. In this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, Elizabeth Ann Parker takes a moment to look at the camera while in the middle of a classic shave in April 1939.More >>
A judge Tuesday dismissed claims in a lawsuit filed against the Wabasha County Attorney's "Safe Driving Program," ruling that those filing the claim did not prove they were ever harmed, and because they voluntarily paid for the program and benefited from it, they cannot now get their money back.More >>
For many in Austin, the Boys High School Basketball team is an example of the community's diversity.More >>
Betty Dowe and her pals in Harmony's Golden Happenings senior citizen group believe growing old is a gift that should be celebrated, not feared. Always hosting fun events for the community of Harmony, on Wednesday, the group put together a fashion show, with vintage clothing and hats. A little bit of fashion, tied with a little bit of history, and trips down memory lane. If you happened to be at the Harmony Community Center Wednesday afternoon, nostalgia of those "good old day...More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
A Stewartville man with a long criminal history is behind bars after a joint effort from Olmsted County law enforcement. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers came across 29-year-old Elijah Beckman Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. while surveilling a subject of a warrant.More >>
Rochester police are searching for a man who allegedly chased a Rochester woman, then threatened her with a revolver. They are searching for 37-year-old Ramon Ruiz Jr. Police say on Wednesday at 12:27 p.m. a woman was in a parked car in the Lowe's parking lot when she got a text from Ruiz, an ex-boyfriend, saying he wanted to talk to her.More >>
The man wanted for his involvement in a late night shooting near Mazeppa, is now in police custody. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said members of its force and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team have located and arrested Aaron Anderson.More >>
He did it for his late wife, and for numerous family members and friends who have recently passed. A Mower County man hauled bales of hay from his farm all the way to Kansas -- to help victims of wildfires. And it was the memories of those he lost that inspired him.More >>
Authorities confirm the discovery of the 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with her teacher more than a month ago.More >>
A Wisconsin man faces murder charges in the shooting death of a Red Wing man. The Goodhue County Attorney said Wednesday afternoon that D'Angelo Masterjohn was shot in the chest early Tuesday morning. Charles Deonta Jones, 26, is being held in the Pierce County, Wisconsin Adult Detention Center in Ellsworth on charges that include second degree murder.More >>
The Sheriff's Office said Anthony Shea, 18, and two juveniles are facing a felony burglary charge in the third degree.More >>
