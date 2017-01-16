Athlete of the week - Brandon Moen

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) - Even as a young pup, Brandon Moan showed signs of becoming a premier Husky at Owatonna.

"He didn't have any regard for his opponent," Huskies co-head coach Scott Seykora said. "He's just as tough as nails when he goes out and wrestles."

Moen won 38 matches as only an eighth grader which set a school record for his age. As Brandon grew, so did his win total. By the start of his senior year, Moen was 8 victories shy of the all-time school record.

Then came the injury.

"I heard a snap," Moen remembered. "It didn't really hurt, it just kind of scared me."

Moen was competing in Virginia at the Junior Nationals when he he hurt his knee, tearing both his ACL and meniscus. After surgery, doctors weren't sure if Moen would heel in time to for his senior season. Brandon had other plans.

"He told me, 'I will be back coach. No matter what it takes, I will be back to wrestle for Owatonna again,'" Seykora said.

A man of his word, Moen was back in uniform by mid December.

This past Thursday came the big payoff. Moen entered a triangular with 198 wins, two shy of the all-time school record. He won his first match against Winona. In his second match against Austin, Moen pinned his opponent in the first period and secured his spot in history as the only Husky to ever win 200 matches.

"I got chills," Seykora said. "I was pretty excited for Brandon because that's something that he deserved."

Now at 204 wins, Brandon is proud to be on top but 200 is still just a number.

"If I got number 200 and then didn't win a state title, I honestly think the season would be a bust," he said. "To have a heartbreaking injury like that and to work twice as hard as I ever have before, it would be a great end to my high school career."