1 dead, 4 others injured by apparent carbon monoxide

(AP) -

Sheriff's officials say a woman has died and four other people have been taken to hospitals after they were overcome by apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while ice fishing in southern Minnesota.

Authorities say the group was in an ice shanty on Lake Wilmert in rural Martin County Sunday afternoon. A 21-year-old woman died at the scene about 2 p.m. A 20-year-old man was taken to St. Marys in Rochester, about two hours to the east.  Three other adults were treated at local hospitals.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the death. The sheriff's office provided no other details.

