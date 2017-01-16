More than a hundred marched through downtown Rochester for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The 22nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. "We Have a Dream Breakfast" kicked off Monday morning.

When the breakfast ended, people marched through downtown Rochester in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than one hundred people marched through the streets of Rochester for over an hour and a half. People held signs with Dr. King's words on them; their chants could be heard blocks away.

You know those famous words, "I have a dream." The future of America is kind of like a dream, it is something we can only imagine and not physically see. Several marchers sang the words, "I do believe we shall overcome someday."

A mother attended the event with her young daughter since school was canceled for the holiday. "Today we're here for Dr. King's message of love, peace, justice, and equality for all."

Yit Miret, who helped lead the way at the front of the crowd, said, "It's very interesting. I wish Dr. King could see this day."

We met up with W.C. Jordan, President of the Rochester NAACP, and asked him what he think Dr. King would say today. "In his lifetime his dream was not realized, but we can see the advances that we're making, the changes that are coming about. We look at the diversity of this crowd from what it may have been ten years ago. That's some of the progress we are making."

Members of the crowd sang the words, "They'll be shouting, they'll be shouting." One young woman waved a sign in the air, chanting, "All lives matter."

Marika Mayweathers, a mother of bi-racial children, has a dream of her own. "I have hope that one day my kids won't have to deal with the things they might have to deal with as mixed-little girls. We haven't gotten to a point where we're all at an equal playing field."



One unidentified gentleman said unity is more important now than ever. "It's pretty important, today of all days, to tell people how we feel about love, justice, and peace. We have a divisive political climate and it's time that we come together."

"I know that he [Dr. King] would still be talking about non-violence, peace on Earth, and inclusion of all people. His theme would not change from what it was when he was alive," said W.C. Jordan.

The crowd broke into a second chant, shouting, "What do we want? Freedom! When do we want it? Now!"

Most, if not all, of the people at Monday's march would agree that it is time for us to make some change.

Though most change does not happen overnight, it is something we can strive toward every day.

We asked one marcher what made Dr. King different than other Civil Rights icons. "The love that he [Dr. King] had for God was the most important. His love for God spread to all people. That's how he saw all people equally, because his source was God," said RCTC student Dorrance Roberts.

Towards the end of the march, people once again sang "We Shall Overcome." For those who might now know, that song was a key anthem of the Civil Rights movement. One could argue that that song still rings true in the present day.

The march started and ended at the Mayo Civic Center. Later in the day, a birthday party was held for the late Civil Rights hero.